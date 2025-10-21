Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 21 Savage attends a G Herbo-hosted party in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As seen in fan footage hitting social media, 21 Savage had himself a time at his 8th annual birthday bash over the weekend, continuing what’s become one of Atlanta’s most anticipated traditions. Each year, the Grammy Award-winning rapper turns his birthday into a larger-than-life celebration, and 2025 followed suit with a full-on ’90s theme.

This year’s edition paid homage to “Showtime at the Apollo,” blending R&B nostalgia with the star power of Hip Hop’s current generation. As revealed by outlets like XXL, the event was preceded by a series of flyers that saw 21 Savage’s face imposed on classic album covers, including Aaliyah’s One In A Million, D’Angelo’s Brown Sugar and Usher’s Confessions.

Guests were treated to a vibrant, performance-driven atmosphere, and the night’s centerpiece became 21 Savage’s live tribute to Jodeci. Dressed in black leather vests and matching pants, he and his crew mirrored the quartet’s iconic look before inviting media personality Baby Jade onstage. Together, they led the crowd in a passionate rendition of Jodeci’s 1994 hit “Feenin,” turning the moment into a venue-wide sing-along.

The party also featured performances from R&B legends Keyshia Cole, Xscape and Keith Sweat — each delivering sets that clearly amplified the event’s old-school energy. Xscape’s harmonies on “Just Kickin’ It” matched their synchronized dance moves, while others performed timeless fan favorites that kept the nostalgia flowing.

Per Event Noire, notable guests like Quavo, Hunxho and Metro Boomin were spotted in attendance. Notably, Latto — who recently appeared to come clean regarding her and 21 Savage’s romantic relationship — was unconfirmed as an attendee at the time of publication.

As the rapper turns 33 on Wednesday (Oct. 22), he adds another milestone to a now-lengthy career defined by growth and consistency. Since breaking out with early drops like “I Can’t Get Enough” and The Slaughter Tape, 21 Savage earned numerous accolades, including a Grammy Award for “a lot” with J. Cole.