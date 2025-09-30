Image Image Credit Raymond Hall / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Latto in New York City on September 29, 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

While in New York City, Latto seemed to confirm her relationship with 21 Savage, calling him her “husband” on camera.

Dating rumors have swirled since 2020, with fans pointing to tattoos, lyrics and vacation clips as clues.

This marks the first time either Latto or 21 Savage have publicly acknowledged their relationship.

Latto is reportedly off the market. After years of a rumored romance, the “Big Energy” rapper appeared to confirm that she is dating fellow Atlanta-based rapper 21 Savage.

On Monday (Sept. 29), while Latto was out and about in New York City, she told TMZ that she was headed “to go have this dinner with my husband."

The hubby she mentioned allegedly refers to 21 Savage. After Latto detailed her outfit, the TMZ reporter asked, “Wait, so are you tired of people asking about you-know-who... 21?”

Latto answered matter-of-factly, “No… My man, my man, my man.”

Rumors of the couple being in a relationship date back as far as late 2020. Fans assumed they were involved, despite consistent denials, when Latto was spotted with the name “Shéyaa” tattooed in red ink behind her ear in 2024. 21 Savage, whose birth name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, also has a tattoo in red ink that is thought to be her name, too.

In late August, grainy footage of the pair allegedly on vacation made its way online. Nevertheless, the duo has managed to keep things relatively private considering they’re both successful rappers. A little over a week ago, 21 Savage added more gas to the rumors with his verse on Hunxho’s “If Only.” “Ain’t no pullin’ out, she told me keep it in / I done fell in love with the cheetah print,” he raps on the song. For the unfamiliar, cheetah print has come to be Latto’s signature style.

Despite speculation of their relationship, Latto and 21 Savage have collaborated publicly in song. In 2022, they released “Wheelie” from her 777 album. Why Latto has chosen now to confirm her relationship with 21 Savage is unclear as of time of reporting. She recently teamed with her one-time rival Ice Spice to drop “Gyatt” and its accompanying video.