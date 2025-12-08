Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt 21 Savage performs onstage as Druski hosts first-ever “Coulda Fest” Comedy and Music Festival at State Farm Arena on September 07, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

21 Savage’s new project, WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS?, drops on Friday (Dec. 12).

The 14-track body of work follows a year of high-profile features and marks his first solo effort since american dream.

A teaser trailer and Art Basel installation hint at dark, cinematic themes and a bold visual rollout.

We’re only a few weeks away from the end of the year, and right about now, major releases start to slow down. That, however, isn’t stopping 21 Savage from coming through with a late album-of-the-year contender.

On Monday (Dec. 8), he revealed that his next project, WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS?, will drop on Friday (Dec. 12). The announcement arrived with a black-and-white teaser featuring what looks like hitmen, buildings on fire and possibly even a CGI baby.

According to the pre-save page on Apple Music, WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS? will span 14 songs, none of which have been released yet. While we wait, check out the trailer below.

Savage’s longtime DJ, Marc B, wrote “It’s time” under the announcement, while DJ Khaled added, “Let’s go. WE READY.” One fan called the London-born rapper dropping new music a “good way to end the year.” Meanwhile, another hilariously questioned, “Is this video AI?”

The “Bank Account” artist first teased the project, shortened to WHTTS, at Art Basel in Miami. Attendees spotted an inflatable art installation of a clown with a knife sticking out of the top of its head, created by designer Olaolu Slawn. The piece was accompanied by a QR code leading to a black-and-white cover, along with pre-save links for both Apple and Spotify.

So far, 2025 has been mostly feature work for Savage. He opened the year with guest spots on Lil Baby’s “Outfit” and Central Cee’s “GBP.” After that, he contributed to albums like Travis Scott’s JACKBOYS 2 and popped up on Metro Boomin’s A Futuristic Summa, among others.

His last solo album was 2024’s american dream, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It included “redrum” and the Faith Evans-sampling “prove it” with Summer Walker. Additional features came from Doja Cat, Lil Durk, Brent Faiyaz and Mariah the Scientist.