Key Takeaways:

DJ Khaled shared on “CBS Mornings” that his 14th album, Aalam of God, will feature “everybody.”

Collaborations span genres and continents, with artists like Vybz Kartel, Post Malone and YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

The album, initially titled ‘TIL NEXT TIME, is now set for a 2026 release.

People have a lot of questions about DJ Khaled’s forthcoming 14th studio album, Aalam of God, like when it’s coming and, most importantly, who’ll be featured on it. On Monday (Nov. 17), during “CBS Mornings,” he answered both of those.

Speaking with co-hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Vladimir Duthiers, Khaled was asked about one of the LP’s pre-release singles, “You Remind Me.” He began, “Well, first of all, shout out [to] Jamaica. Prayers out to Jamaica. They’re going through tough times.”

When explaining how he brought Vybz Kartel, Buju Banton, Bounty Killer and others together, Khaled said, “It’s like putting JAY-Z, Tupac, Nas and Bob Marley on one record.” The track arrived in August alongside “Hot Shot” and “Brother,” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Post Malone.

Khaled later broke down the meaning behind Aalam of God. “It’s just basically saying we gotta always show our gratitude to the highest and show love to each other and unite and come together,” he explained, noting that “aalam” means “world” in Arabic.

The “I’m the One” hitmaker added, “I do that through music, and I also put out good vibes, good energy, but I also want to inspire and motivate.” Aalam of God is slated for 2026, which happens to be the year he turns 50 and his debut LP, Listennn... the Album, celebrates its 20th anniversary.

As for features, Khaled said, “Expect what I always do, but bigger… Aalam of God is featuring everyone.” He noted, “We never stop working until the album is officially turned in.”

Khaled’s 14th studio album was initially titled ’TIL NEXT TIME, as he announced in 2023. Its lead single was set to be “SUPPOSED TO BE LOVED” featuring Future, Lil Baby and Lil Uzi Vert. So far, it’s unclear whether that track — or the two Drake features he hinted at — will end up on the final version of his forthcoming project.