Key Takeaways:

21 Savage issued a public apology to Future following a brief online fallout.

The two Atlanta rappers quickly reconciled, with Future calling Savage his “lil brother for infinity.”

The moment came during a spree of tweets from Savage urging peace across the rap community.

After urging Gunna and Young Thug to put their differences aside, 21 Savage made it clear he isn’t above making peace himself. On Wednesday night (Dec. 17), the “Bank Account” rapper apologized to Future after seemingly subbing him on X.

“[Future], I apologize, my brother, I should [have] called you first… Us!!!” Savage tweeted. Shortly after, the “Mask Off” hitmaker responded, “[21 Savage], [you] my lil brother for infinity. US, [Zone] 6.”

Big Bank later posted a screenshot of the two on FaceTime.

Earlier that day, Savage tweeted — and later deleted — “DA REALEST IN IT,” followed by “The biggest change of all time.” Both arrived after Future posted, “DA BIGGEST N DIS S**T” on Tuesday (Dec. 16).

The reason behind Savage and Future’s fallout isn’t fully known, especially since the “X” collaborators work with many of the same artists — Thug, Metro Boomin, and at one point, Drake.

Either way, they appear to be on good terms now. See the posts below.

It’s worth noting that Savage went on quite the tweeting spree Wednesday. Along with the aforementioned posts encouraging Gunna and Thugger to make peace, he also tweeted at Lil Baby, Quavo, Offset, and QC’s Pierre “P” Thomas.

“[Lil Baby], you one of the realest young n**gas out this s**t. Admit Slime was moving the goalpost, and we was standing behind him cuz we love him, my brother,” Savage wrote in one post. In another, he said, “[Quavo and Offset], y’all n**gas tell the world I put y’all on group text and told y’all squash it before it even got far. N**ga if y’all was still together, y’all would be unstoppable.”

Last Friday (Dec. 12), Savage dropped his surprise fourth studio album, WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS? It includes collaborations with Latto — who seemingly confirmed their relationship on “POP IT” — as well as Drake, GloRilla, Young Nudy, and more.