Key Takeaways:

21 Savage publicly urged Gunna to reconcile with Young Thug, saying “Y’all love each other.”

Thug’s father showed public support for Gunna by attending his concert and backing reconciliation.

The rift traces back to Gunna’s 2022 Alford plea in the YSL case, which some saw as disloyal.

21 Savage, like many rap fans, wants Young Thug and Gunna to finally squash their beef. On Wednesday (Dec. 17), the London-born rapper sent out a string of tweets urging the “Hot” collaborators to make amends.

“Y’all n**gas fix that s**t. Y’all love each other, n**ga. You knew Gunna wasn’t no gangster when he told the first time, and we swept it under the rug for you,” Savage shared on X. “You know he wasn’t trynna leave you to hang, n**ga, f**k the streets. We ain’t get s**t but trauma from that s**t.”

In another post, he wrote, “Last year, I was the realest n**ga for trynna stop Thug from exposing Gunna. Now I'm fake lol.” See the tweets below.

For context, the two rappers have been on bad terms ever since Gunna took an Alford plea in 2022, which required him to acknowledge that YSL was a gang. Thugger felt like that was the “fukumean” artist throwing him under the bus, even though the plea couldn’t be used in the RICO trial.

Savage’s comments came on the heels of Thug’s dad, Jeffery Williams Sr., attending one of Gunna’s “The Wun World Tour” stops. As some fans might remember, Williams Sr. previously told Infamous Sylvia that the One of Wun artist didn’t do “anything whatsoever” that could’ve hurt his son’s case at the time: “I love Gunna.”

Just last Friday (Dec. 12), Savage dropped his surprise fourth studio album, WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS? It included collaborations with Young Nudy, Lil Baby, Drake, Latto and several others. According to Hits Daily Double, the LP is projected to debut at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 with 53,000 units.

In an interview with Big Bank released ahead of the project, Savage shared what he believes is the “only way” for Gunna and Thug to get back cool again. “The only way that'll be patched up is if Gunna say something to him,” he explained. “In my heart, I don't feel like he did it to hurt him.”