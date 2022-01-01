Image Image Credit Rich Fury/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Takeoff, Quavo and Offset attend the BET Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As revealed in an Apple Music clip, a Takeoff tribute album from Offset and Quavo is “possible,” though no plans are confirmed.

The two Migos members have been reconnecting privately and speaking regularly.

Offset’s solo album KIARI drops on Aug. 22, featuring a stacked guest list.

Offset says a joint album with Quavo honoring their late Migos groupmate, Takeoff, could happen — though it’s not in the works just yet.

During a Wednesday (Aug. 13) interview with Apple Music's Ebro Darden, the North Atlanta rapper revealed the two have been speaking regularly in recent months. “It’s possible,” Offset said when asked about teaming up with his longtime friend and collaborator. “No conversations about that, though, but it’s possible. First, we’re just checking in with each other and [seeing] each other’s worlds, ‘Everything good?,’‘You good?,’ you know?”

Takeoff was shot and killed in November 2022 outside of a Houston bowling alley. His death left Migos’ future uncertain, with the remaining duo appearing publicly apart for much of the following year. Rumors of a rift between Offset and his groupmates was headline fodder prior to Takeoff’s unfortunate death.

Offset acknowledged that personal accountability played a role in their renewed bond. “I’ve accepted the actions I’ve done to cause certain situations to happen. I had to,” he expressed. “At first, I didn’t. I was trying to act tough and like I didn’t give a f**k. But, the actions that I did during that time … I realized I was wrong and had to get out of the way … I’m happy with everything, and I want the best.”

The rapper also touched on his relationship with Quavo during an appearance on Carmelo Anthony’s “7PM in Brooklyn” earlier this month. “Me and Quavo talk every other week,” Offset told the NBA legend. “It be the Internet trying to do some old s**t, but with us, it ain’t about that. Like, we holla at each other. That’s family at the end of the day, man. You’re gonna bump heads with your family sometimes. End of the day, a n**ga ain’t finna play with him, or a n**ga ain’t finna play with me, and he gon’ play about it.”

While a Migos reunion project isn’t imminent, Offset is preparing to release his forthcoming solo album, Kiari, on Aug. 22. The project boasts appearances from YoungBoy Never Broke Again, YFN Lucci, Key Glock, Teezo Touchdown, John Legend, Ty Dolla $ign and Gunna.