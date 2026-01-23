Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Anna Webber / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt 21 Savage attends “What Happened To The Streets” Art Exhibition & Reception Works By Slawn on Dec. 12, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia, and Fivio Foreign attends the Moose Knuckles NYFW event at The Blond on Sept. 09, 2024, in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

21 Savage has a few words for Fivio Foreign and anyone else who thinks he’s soft for pushing his “F**k the streets” movement.

On Friday (Jan. 23) morning, the “No Heart” rapper responded to the comments Fivio made on DJ Akademiks’ “Off The Record” podcast. During their sit-down, the Brooklyn native questioned whether Savage was a real “street n**ga” or not. Going live on Instagram, the Grammy Award winner fired back, telling the B.I.B.L.E. artist to “stop saying [his] motherf**kin’ name.”

"If your a** [is] 35 or older, and you been trying to rap since you was Godd**m 17, 16 [or] 15, don't say nothing to me ‘bout the streets. You don't know nothing about the streets, you ain't did nothing in the streets,” Savage said. “Y'all n**gas keep talking about all that 'F**k the streets' s**t.”

After saying he’d “slap the s**t” out of his critics in real life, Savage accused Fivio of clout chasing. “Y'all n**gas still [would] get y'all a** whooped, straight up. N**ga a** around this b**ch looking for clout. N**ga old as hell. Poor as a motherf**ker. Talking about who a street n**ga in another state."

Fivio later responded on his Instagram Stories. “I said what I said. No back and forth [with] a n**ga who said, ‘F the streets.’ [That] n**ga a b**ch. Eat a d**k, p**sy,” he wrote, along with mentioning Savage in the post itself.

Savage’s “F**k the streets” stance started taking shape during his WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS? rollout. While trying to mediate Young Thug’s issues with Gunna, the London-born rapper tweeted, “F**k the streets. We ain’t get s**t but trauma from that s**t.” In response, artists like G Herbo, Meek Mill and others have publicly supported him.

However, as expected, not everyone agreed with Savage. Rappers such as 6ix9ine and HoneyKomb Brazy were among those who pushed back against the message.