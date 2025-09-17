Image Image Credit Screenshot from “act xxiii: let’s press play” video Image Alt 4batz and Anycia filmed in wedded bliss Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Tuesday (Sept. 16), 4batz delivered the visuals for “act xxiii: let’s press play,” a centerpiece from his debut album, Still Shinin. Directed by Ralph Canono, the video captured his apparent wedding with fellow rising artist Anycia.

The cinematic release immerses viewers in the couple’s celebration, complete with shots of 4batz getting ready with his groomsmen, the aisle walk, and tender glimpses of the two exchanging vows. Fans of the Dallas crooner have followed his whirlwind romance closely, making the wedding video feel like both a musical statement and a continuation of a real-life love story.

The song itself doubles down on this sentiment. Over production from Matt Hines, Nico Aranda, Zac Brunson, and Stixjams, 4batz sings about commitment and finding solace in love: “As soon as I seen that dress on you, I couldn't wait to live in your world, and we’re only gettin’ older and older, I need you now, I need you right now.” The lyrics emphasizes the artist’s intention for emotional connection over everything. Anycia served as both muse and co-star in the video, further blurring the lines between art and reality.

The timing of the visual also tied into the couple’s formal announcement. As reported by Rap-Up earlier this month, the duo surprised fans by revealing that they tied the knot, sharing photos across social media. “The biggest day of my life,” 4batz wrote in his caption, while Anycia stunned in a white corseted gown paired with Air Force Ones. Congratulations poured in from peers like Coi Leray, Ty Dolla $ign, and Baby Tate, with fans celebrating what many called a “power couple” union.

Still Shinin features collaborations with FLO, Maxo Kream, and Leon Thomas. Though Anycia doesn’t appear as a featured vocalist, her presence looms large and reinforces the narrative that love is central to this chapter of his artistry.