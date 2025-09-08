Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 4batz and Anycia at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

4batz and Anycia shared photos from their surprise wedding held over the weekend.

The couple has been in the spotlight since going public in January.

Fellow artists like Coi Leray, Ty Dolla $ign and Baby Tate congratulated the newlyweds on social media.

Congratulations are in order for 4batz and Anycia, who apparently tied the knot over the weekend. On Sunday (Sept. 7), the couple shared wedding photos from their big day.

Taking to Instagram, 4batz called it “the biggest day of my life.” He dressed for the occasion in a black-and-white tux, while Anycia wore a corseted white dress with Air Force Ones. “Congratulations, beauty,” Coi Leray wrote in the comments section of the “So Fine” rapper’s post.

Fans flooded the couple with well-wishes, too. “[The] wisest move a man can make is [to] marry his person. God bless your union. I pray it lasts ‘til death and even after,” one person shared. Others, however, speculated that the two might’ve been shooting a video: “It’s giving music video, but congrats if not.”

Baby Tate, Bunna B, Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih and Foggieraw are among the artists who also sent their congratulations. Take a look below.

4batz and Anycia first went public with their relationship in January. At the time, the “Never Need” rapper admitted she was hesitant to date him, mostly because of their age gap. “When I met him, I was like, ‘boy' ... when I found out how old he was, I was like, ‘Oh hell nah,’” she recalled on the “Way Up With Angela Yee” podcast. “I kept calling him ‘Lil a** boy.’”

Eventually, she admitted that 4batz kept “doing stuff” to prove himself, which finally won her over. Of course, Anycia had — and probably still has — plenty of guys in her inbox, but what made the Dallas native stand out was him “being consistent, knowing how to communicate [and] being emotionally mature.”

“We had a lot of deep conversations before we were — it’s not [anybody’s] business, but — before we were intimate,” she added.

On the music side, 4batz is slated to release his forthcoming album, Still Shinin’, on Friday (Sept. 12). Anycia, on the other hand, dropped off Grady Baby with DJ Drama in July.