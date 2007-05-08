Image Image Credit John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 50 Cent and Lil Durk Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

2024 has been a huge year for 50 Cent, who has recently announced his Las Vegas residency and an upcoming docuseries with Netflix. On Tuesday (Oct. 29), during his sit-down with “The Breakfast Club,” the New York rap legend reflected on the advice he gave Lil Durk, who was arrested on a murder-for-hire charge earlier in the month.

“We did a theme song for [‘Power Book IV: Force’], the Chicago version, then I was like, ‘Yo, this is them? Just watch ‘em. His crew,’” 50 Cent said of working together on 2022’s “Power Powder Respect.”

The Curtis artist continued, “He said, ‘You know what? Somebody just came to my house. How [do] they know exactly where the address is? I don’t give my address to nobody.’”

Notably, in 2021, intruders illegally entered Lil Durk’s home in Braselton, Georgia, while he and India Royale were inside. The incident quickly erupted into a gunfire exchange, with the rapper and his longtime girlfriend fortunately making it out unharmed.

Elsewhere in the interview, 50 Cent compared his own experience with entourages to the “Pelle Coat” hitmaker’s current situation. “I’ve always had that energy myself in the middle of everything that was going on. I’m not just watching. Like, ‘Wait a minute? Where [were] you at [on] Thursday at 3 o’clock? If you got pulled over and you’re not in jail, why are you not in jail?’” he joked.

As Rap-Up previously reported, Lil Durk was picked up by U.S. Marshals in Broward County, Florida, on Oct. 24. Authorities claimed that the Grammy Award winner booked a private jet to Italy, as well as two flights to Dubai and Switzerland, respectively. Hours prior, Only The Family affiliates Kavon London Grant, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, Keith Jones, David Brian Lindsey and Asa Houston were indicted on conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and murder-for-hire charges.