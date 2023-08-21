Image Image Credit Josh Brasted / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Durk Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Thursday (Oct. 24), Lil Durk was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Broward County, Florida, on a murder-for-hire charge.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office records, the “Make It Out” rapper is in jail and currently being held without bond. Durk's arrest took place several hours after five other Chicago natives, all part of his Only The Family (OTF) collective, were indicted. Kavon London Grant, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, Keith Jones, David Brian Lindsey and Asa Houston were charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and committing murder-for-hire, as reported by the Chicago Tribune.

All of the charges stem from the 2022 murder of Quando Rondo’s cousin, Lul Pab — whose real name is Saviay’a Robinson — in Los Angeles. Authorities believed the shooting was revenge for King Von’s death.

Notably, the late rapper was fatally shot in 2020 after getting into a scuffle with Rondo and his crew. The murder indictment against the Life B4 Fame artist’s associate, Timothy “Lul Timm” Leeks, was dropped in 2023.

The timing of Durk’s arrest is a bit climactic, especially since he was just honored with keys to the city of Village of Broadview and Village of Bellwood in Illinois earlier in the month.

The Grammy-winning musician is also in the middle of rolling out his next studio album, Deep Thoughts. It was initially scheduled to drop on Oct. 18, then pushed back to Nov. 22. However, at this point, who knows if it will be delayed indefinitely. Fellow Chicago native Polo G postponed HOOD POET for nearly a year after he got into legal trouble in 2023.

Deep Thoughts currently houses pre-release efforts “Turn Up A Notch,” “Monitoring Me,” “Late Checkout” featuring Hunxho and “Opportunist.” The LP will serve as a follow-up to 2023’s Almost Healed, which contained features from J. Cole, Alicia Keys, Juice WRLD and many other heavyweights in music.