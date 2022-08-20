Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Durk Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lil Durk was reportedly planning to flee the country by private jet before being arrested on a murder-for-hire charge in Miami, prosecutors revealed in court documents shared on Friday (Oct. 25).

“Durk booked two flights from South Florida airports — one to Dubai and one to Switzerland. He then booked a private flight to Italy, but was arrested in Miami before he could board it,” FBI agent Sarah Corcoran wrote in a statement, per AP News.

The “All My Life” rapper, whose real name is Durk Banks, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Broward County on Thursday (Oct. 24), just hours after his Only The Family affiliates were indicted. Kavon London Grant, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, Keith Jones, David Brian Lindsey and Asa Houston all face conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and murder-for-hire charges for their alleged plot to kill Quando Rondo in 2022.

The incident, which took place in Los Angeles, left Rondo’s cousin Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson dead. Authorities believed it was retaliation for the death of King Von, who was fatally shot in Atlanta after getting into a scuffle with the “ABG” rapper.

According to the reports, Grant flew to LA by way of a private jet, where he purchased hotel rooms for the other four suspects, ski masks and two luxury sedans. He allegedly gave Jones, Lindsay and another unidentified person firearms — one of which was turned into a machine gun.

“The shooting occurred in the open, at a gas station at a busy intersection, endangering many others in the area,” U.S. attorney for Los Angeles Martin Estrada shared. “Violent gun crime of this sort is devastating to our community and we will have zero-tolerance for those who perpetrate such callous acts of violence.”

Durk’s Deep Thoughts was scheduled to come out on Nov. 22 alongside pre-release singles “Turn Up A Notch,” “Monitoring Me,” “Late Checkout” featuring Hunxho and “Opportunist.”