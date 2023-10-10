Image Image Credit Video Screenshot via Red Bull Batalla YouTube Image Alt Adonysx, Red Bull Batalla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

AdonysX has won the crown after putting on an absolute show at Red Bull Batalla USA. After winning the heralded freestyle competition, he was announced to compete at the International Final in Spain.

Red Bull Batalla stands as the leading Spanish-language freestyle competition on a global scale. With Latin music becoming increasingly popular in the U.S. after the rise of artists such as Peso Pluma, Bad Bunny, Anuel AA, Anitta, FloyyMenor and more, the rap challenge has become a staple in the international rap scene.

On Saturday night (Oct. 12), AdonysX took on multiple challengers before ending up in an explosive sudden death match against Frietes. In the end, the Venezuelan-Dominican emcee hoisted up the Red Bull Batalla National trophy in front of about 2,000 attendees who were locked in throughout the duration of the show.

Immediately following the win, AdonysX explained to Rap-Up, “Super excited, I cannot even explain how I am feeling. I am beyond proud, just to come here and represent my country, it’s something that I am 100% proud of. If you think you seen something tonight, just wait until you see me in Spain. This was nothing compared to what I have in store for the International Final.”

The competition was judged by acclaimed members of the freestyle community including six-time Grammy-nominated artist Akapellah, Dominican rapper and dembow sensation Quimico Ultra Mega and two-time Red Bull Batalla USA National Champion Reverse. Legends in the space like Snow Qlq and El Dilema were also judges.

With Spanish-speaking music becoming one of the most prominent genres in the world, it is only right that Red Bull Batalla is growing in popularity. A-list American-based recording artists like Cardi B, Drake, DJ Snake and many others have leaned in to work with musicians like Peso Pluma, Bad Bunny and more.

Drake recently made waves with his new trek into the regional Mexican music lane alongside Chino Pacas on his new track, “Modo Capone.” On the song, he rapped fully in Spanish stating, “La ninfo mami me llama/ Me quiere en su cama, fresas y cocaine/ Travis sonando/ Cubanas me gusta portarlas, dinero es poder.”

AdonysX will be fighting for the Red Bull Batalla International Final in Spain on Nov. 30. Check out the full final battle below!