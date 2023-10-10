Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images and David Becker / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Drake, Chino Pacas Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Drake’s moves after his historic rap battle with Kendrick Lamar have been interesting, to say the least. On Friday (Oct. 18), he further pushed the envelope with a recent feature on rising Mexican regional artist Chino Pacas's debut LP, Que Sigan Llegando Las Pacas.

Drake’s new verse has sparked extensive discussion among music fans, and he further emphasized it with a Mexican culture-influenced commercial for the popular betting company, Stake, posted on his Instagram.

On the new track “Modo Capone,” Drake croons, “La ninfo mami me llama/ Me quiere en su cama, fresas y cocaine/ Travis sonando/ Cubanas me gusta portarlas, dinero es poder.” When translated to English, the verse talks about a “nympho” lady who enjoys doing drugs paired with strawberries. Later in the track he denounces love and flexes his giant Rolex.

One fan explained, “Drake been a gangsta, a Cowboy, a Mexican, Canadian, Jewish, black, white wtf else is next man?” Another user expressed, “Young Thug heard that Mexican quinceanera music Drake dropped last ight and said hell nah this mf need some help.” While someone else shared, “Literally nobody asked for drake to touch Mexican music.”

This is not the first time that Drake has tapped into his Latin side. On his most recent album, he had a track titled, “Gently” alongside Bad Bunny. Previously, he was a guest on “MIA” with the Puerto Rican recording artist. While Drake is known for his wide-ranging approach to music, it seems as though each of these features are giving more credence to Lamar’s claim that he is a culture vulture.

On “Not Like Us,” the Compton lyricist emphasized that Drake is not a part of the culture and must lean on whatever is popular to stay afloat within the music space. Although Drake’s connection with Mexican regional music seems off, he recently became a resident of Texas, where Mexican culture runs deep. While many Hip Hop fans do not love the new track, the song is streaming well and bringing plenty of new eyes to Chino Pacas and his latest album.

Check out the official music video for “Modo Capone” below!