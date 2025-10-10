Image Image Credit Screenshot from Alemeda and Doechii’s “Beat A B!tch Up” video Image Alt Screenshot from Alemeda and Doechii’s “Beat A B!tch Up” video Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Top Dawg Entertainment’s leading ladies are truly dominating 2025. On Friday (Oct. 10), Alemeda teamed up with Doechii for the first time on “Beat A B!tch Up,” their alt-pop anthem about going above and beyond for the people they care about.

First previewed in September during Alemeda’s All Things Go NYC set, the record serves as the third single from her forthcoming EP, But What The Hell Do I Know. “‘Beat A B!tch Up’ is about caring so deeply for someone that you’d do anything for them, even if they wouldn’t do the same for you,” she said of the new song in a press statement. “Obviously, the title is not literal; it’s more about how far I’d go to show up for people, even when it hurts me.”

The accompanying video opens with Alemeda taking an ice bath on a ship that amusingly becomes a boxing ring for two men to duke it out. The songstress then becomes a pirate of sorts as she points a cutlass at another passenger and forces him to jump overboard. Later in the clip, a bikini-clad Doechii lounges and zips across the water on a Jet Ski.

On the song itself, the Swamp Princess gives her partner an ultimatum: “Die for me or with that other b**ch, you pick / 'Cause I may be too f**ked up with you.” Watch the video below.

Regarding the visual companion, Alemeda said, “Filming the video was such an incredible experience. I’d never been on the back of a Jet Ski before (I was low-key scared cause I can’t swim), but I wanted to push myself to get the best shots possible.”

“We even had a trained cat on set, per my request. Doechii looked stunning and brought such powerful energy,” the artist continued. “She gave me amazing direction throughout. And I am obsessed with the firework scene.”

“Beat A B!tch Up” joined earlier singles “Chameleon” with Rachel Chinouriri and “1-800-F**K-YOU” on But What The Hell Do I Know. The seven-song effort, slated to come out on Nov. 7, will be Alemeda’s first full-length project since last year’s FK IT.