Key Takeaways

Doechii’s “Anxiety” has earned over $1 million in 2025 after going viral.

The track samples Gotye and Luiz Bonfá, whose publishers are also cashing in.

Originally recorded in 2020, “Anxiety” found new life through a re-release and cultural timing.

Sampling can seriously pay off, especially when it’s done by someone as talented as Doechii. Her TikTok-viral track “Anxiety,” built around Gotye’s mega-hit “Somebody That I Used to Know,” brought in roughly $1.165 million in 2025 alone, according to a Billboard report published Tuesday (June 10).

The figure accounts for both master and publishing royalties. As the outlet further noted, the publishers behind Gotye and the late Brazilian icon Luiz Bonfá, whose 1967 track “Seville” laid the foundation for both hits, could walk away with up to $72,000 apiece.

“Anxiety” officially hit streaming platforms in March, nearly five years after Doechii first recorded it for her “Coven Music Session” series on YouTube. “Sleepy Hallow sampled that, it got approved, and then that song blew up, and now people are finding the original version on TikTok,” she explained to her followers at the time.

Since then, Doechii has obviously parlayed the moment into something much bigger. The visual companion for “Anxiety” paid homage to Gotye’s original “Somebody That I Used to Know” video, and she launched a mental health hub called Anxiety Is Watching Me.

2025 has been nothing short of a big year for Doechii, who recently took home Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the 2025 BET Awards. During her acceptance speech, she used her platform to call out Donald Trump and the U.S. government amid the ongoing protests in Los Angeles. “People are being swept up and torn from their families, and I feel like it’s my responsibility as an artist to use this moment to speak up for all oppressed people,” the Tampa native said.

As some might recall, “Anxiety” also earned her Social Song of the Year at the AMAs in May, following her win for Best Rap Album with Alligator Bites Never Heal at the Grammys in February. With her debut studio album expected to arrive before the year ends, it seems like nothing — and we mean absolutely nothing — is getting in the way of Doechii’s rise.