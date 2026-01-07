Image Image Credit Screenshot from Alemeda’s “I’m Over It” music video Image Alt Alemeda in New York for her “I’m Over It” visual Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Alemeda’s new music video explores emotional fallout through a raw NYC backdrop.

The track appears on the singer’s But What The Hell Do I Know, a genre-blending project about navigating her 20s.

Alemeda's “But Where The Hell Should I Go Tour” will hit six cities in February.

On Wednesday (Jan. 7), Alemeda released a music video for “I’m Over It,” which captures the emotional whiplash of ending a close friendship. The clip features a raw walk through New York City that leans into the city’s chaos before landing on something that looks like quiet acceptance.

“This was one of the most emotional videos I’ve ever shot,” the Warner Records/Top Dawg Entertainment talent expressed in a press release. “This song is about realizing you can’t help someone and the heartbreak of accepting that.”

The track appeared on her sophomore EP, But What The Hell Do I Know, a pop-rock-leaning project that framed her 20s as messy, loud and sometimes painfully honest. “I’m Over It” sat at the most vulnerable end of that spectrum by describing what it feels like to watch someone you love spiral and hit the point where loyalty can’t fix it.

Next up for the Phoenix-raised artist: she’s taking that emotion on the road. Alemeda is set to launch her “But Where The Hell Should I Go Tour,” a six-date run that kicks off on Feb. 18 in Atlanta and wraps on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles. The mini tour also includes Washington, D.C., Brooklyn, Toronto and Chicago. In a previous statement about the trek, Alemeda stated: “I’m so excited to finally bring the music from my new EP, But What The Hell Do I Know, to the stage. I can’t wait to see the Alemeda Army out there for my first-ever headline shows!”

Raised between Ethiopia and Arizona, the genre-bending Alemeda first broke out with the 2021 U.K. garage cut “Gonna Bleach My Eyebrows.” In 2024, she officially signed with TDE, making her the third woman on Top Dawg’s roster after SZA and Doechii. “I think to be signed to them means to be more than just an artist but to be a pivotal part of Black art and culture,” she said at the time. Since then, she continued to level up with festival slots and a Camp Flog Gnaw appearance, plus opening runs with Halsey and Rachel Chinouriri.