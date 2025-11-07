Image Image Credit Dana Jacobs / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Alemeda performs at Outside Lands at Golden Gate Park on August 08, 2025 in San Francisco, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Top Dawg Entertainment’s roster has been delivering plenty of great music this year, with Alemeda being the latest to add to that list. On Friday (Nov. 7), the alt-pop artist shared her eagerly anticipated EP, But What The Hell Do I Know.

Spanning seven songs, the project features British pop phenomenon Rachel Chinouriri and Alemeda’s labelmate, rap’s current It-Girl Doechii. One of the main themes running through the budding star’s newest offering is love, which she — like many great musicians — seems to have a complicated relationship with.

For instance, on the opener, “Happy With You,” Alemeda sings, “I never get my hopes too high / I only known a love that lies / I never seen the brighter side.” Though she’s admittedly cautious when it comes to love, Alemeda opens up about being “scared to death” of letting herself feel it again for someone new.

The EP later segues into “Beat A B!tch Up,” her collaboration with Doechii. “Obviously, the title is not literal; it’s more about how far I’d go to show up for people, even when it hurts me,” Alemeda explained in an October press release. The track was one of three singles released ahead of the full-length project, alongside “Chameleon” and “1-800-F**K-YOU.”

Of the newer songs, “Stupid Little B**ch” is probably the most intriguing. Despite being one of the shortest tracks on the EP, Alemeda sings about her mother (who “thinks she knows her daughter”) warning her not to trust another person, and ultimately admitting, “For once, she was telling the truth.” Listen to But What The Hell Do I Know below.

The new project serves as her second release under the TDE umbrella. Its predecessor, 2024’s FK IT, included fan favorites like “Gonna Bleach My Eyebrows,” “Guy’s Girl,” and “I already dug your grave.”

While Alemeda hasn’t announced a tour just yet, fans will get a chance to see her live at Camp Flog Gnaw 2025, which returns to Dodger Stadium on Nov. 15 and 16.