Key Takeaways:

A viral unreleased diss track believed to be from GloRilla targets Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist.

The song snippet follows a leaked jail call in which Young Thug insulted GloRilla’s appearance.

The Atlanta-based rapper later issued a public apology on X.

GloRilla nor her team have confirmed the song’s authenticity.

Tensions between GloRilla and Young Thug appear to have reached a new level, and this time, the Memphis rapper might be taking any prisoners. Not long after Thugger issued a public apology for his disparaging remarks about her on a leaked jailhouse call, GloRilla apparently clapped back with a fiery new diss track — one that didn’t just go at the Young Stoner Life Records founder, but roped in his partner, R&B star Mariah the Scientist.

The feud first ignited earlier this month when audio surfaced of Young Thug criticizing GloRilla’s looks, dismissing her as “ugly as f**k” and mocking her hair and facial features. On Sept. 4, the “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” rapper seemed to fire back on social media: “Mind you, [this is the] same n**ga blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes [are].”

Then, a little over an hour later, the Atlanta native walked back the comments on X. “First of all, I’m sorry to [you] for my words. I honestly don’t think [you’re] ugly at all. I was speaking from jail [and] just having a hard time with life,” he wrote. “I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did. I’m sorry to [you], twin.”

About a week later on Friday (Sept. 12), snippets of an unreleased diss track began circulating online. At the time of reporting, neither GloRilla nor her team have confirmed the song’s authenticity, but its bars don’t hold back. “Ms. Netta lookin’ a** n**ga” could be heard in one bar, with another stating, “I don’t care if he cheat, lookin’ a** b**ch.” Those two lines (among many others) are presumed to be aimed at Thugger and Mariah the Scientist, respectively. If real, the track marks the boldest response yet in a feud that has already captured fans’ attention.

As Rap-Up previously reported, the situation seemed lighter at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. Sexyy Red jokingly captioned a video of herself and GloRilla during a backstage run-in, “Breaking news: Young Thug and Brianna, aka Briskee, make up.” GloRilla even played along, commenting, “I’m glad we could get past [this].”