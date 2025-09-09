Image Image Credit Denise Truscello / Contributor via Getty Images, Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images, and Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Sexyy Red at 2025 AMAs, Young Thug at 2021 BET Awards, and GloRilla at 2025 MTV VMAs Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Young Thug’s leaked jail call about GloRilla included harsh comments about her appearance.

GloRilla responded with humor and a subtle clapback on social media.

Sexyy Red joined the conversation with a joke as the caption of her 2025 MTV Video Music Awards Instagram post, adding levity to the situation.

Sexyy Red has jokes. On Monday (Sept. 8), the “Pound Town” rapper shared a video of herself and GloRilla at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards and poked fun at Young Thug in the caption.

“Breaking news: Young Thug and Brianna, aka Briskee, make up,” Sexyy Red captioned the video, referencing the leaked jail call in which Thugger called the “Typa” hitmaker “ugly as f**k” before Mariah the Scientist mentioned that some people think she resembles Rihanna. He responded by saying she looked more like “Brianna.”

“Thugger,” GloRilla hilariously responded in the comments. “I’m glad we could get past [this],” she wrote in a separate reply. Just one day earlier, on Sunday (Sept. 7), GloRilla shared an Instagram post soundtracked by Yo Gotti’s “Rihanna,” which, ironically enough, happens to feature Young Thug himself.

In case you missed it, one of Young Thug’s leaked jail calls included some rather harsh words about GloRilla. He described her as having a “long a** bulls**t a wig,” a “God**mn big a** head,” and a “big mouth.” The Atlanta native also claimed that he “would not pursue her, at all, ever.”

After the audio circulated online, the GLORIOUS artist tweeted, “Mind you, [this is the] same n**ga blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes [are].” Young Thug eventually issued an apology on X.

“First of all, I’m sorry to [you] for my words,” he wrote. “I honestly don’t think [you’re] ugly at all. I was speaking from jail [and] just having a hard time with life. I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did. I’m sorry to [you], twin.”

Sexyy Red was perhaps the perfect person to post about it, since fans have compared her to Young Thug in the past. “I hate when they say I look like Young Thug ’cause no the f**k we do not look alike,” she said on Funny Marco’s “Open Thoughts” podcast. However, after seeing a side-by-side comparison, the Hood Hottest Princess rapper admitted, “[Yeah], after I seen the video, we definitely twinnin’.”