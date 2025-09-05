Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images and Monica Schipper/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young Thug and GloRilla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

A leaked jail call features Young Thug making harsh comments about GloRilla’s appearance.

The rapper has since apologized to GloRilla on X, stating he “was speaking from jail” and “having a hard time with life.”

Both GloRilla and her fans posted interesting and funny reactions to the leaked audio.

It’s been a difficult week for Young Thug, who continues to face fallout from leaked audio clips of his alleged phone calls while incarcerated. Though the rapper was released from jail last year, snippets of past conversations surfaced online over the past week and drew attention for their controversial content. Among the revelations were remarks about buying chart positions for Gunna, critical comments about Kendrick Lamar, and discussions centered around many of his close collaborators. Now, it appears as if GloRilla has been thrown into the mix.

In one call alleged to have been with his partner, Mariah The Scientist, Young Thug described GloRilla as “ugly as f**k,” citing her “bulls**t a** wig,” “big a** head,” and “big mouth,” and stated that he “would not pursue her, at all, ever.” The comments quickly circulated online, leading to varying degrees of backlash.

On Thursday (Sept. 4), Young Thug publicly apologized in a tweet directed at Glo. “First of all, I’m sorry to [you] for my words,” he wrote. “I honestly don’t think [you’re] ugly at all. I was speaking from jail [and] just having a hard time with life. I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did. I’m sorry to [you], twin.”

Prior to The “Digits” rapper’s apology, GloRilla appeared to address the situation with her own post on X, writing: “Mind you, [this is the] same n**ga blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes [are].” After Young Thug’s post, she redirected attention to a certain global icon celebrating a birthday. “[This] is Beyoncé’s day, [we’re] not making [this] about me. Okay?” she wrote.

The exchange prompted significant online discussion, with fans weighing in across social media. One comment read, “That man, Young Thug, called GloRilla ugly and is complaining that Kendrick don’t post more selfies of himself on IG. You can’t make this up.” Another wrote, “GloRilla ain’t did [nothing] to Young Thug. [He’s] just talking about everybody.” A third added: “This Young Thug and GloRilla situation is the main reason I’m not friendly. [Motherf**kers] who you least expect be discussing you for NO reason.”

Check out some additional reactions below.