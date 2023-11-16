Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images, Charley Gallay / Stringer via Getty Images and Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Oshea Jackson Jr., Andrew Schulz, Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

O’Shea Jackson Jr. is not backing down from his stance that Andrew Schulz’s joke about raping Kendrick Lamar went too far. Schulz and his fans believe that Jackson, son of Ice Cube, is overreacting to the comedic bit.

In a Dec. 5 interview on the comedian’s “Flagrant with Akaash Singh” podcast, the clip showed Schulz insinuating that he could take advantage of Lamar in a one-on-one fight due to his height. He was extremely descriptive in what he would do to the “luther” emcee in a hypothetical jail cell scenario.

During the rant, he said, “Kendrick’s people and the gang affiliate, you know, everybody, his security, they will kill me, they will destroy me. They'll find me in the street, they'll f**king cut me up, they'll shoot, they'll do whatever, I'm not a tough guy ... But just Kendrick? I would make love to him and there’s nothing he could do about it. Just Kendrick Lamar? I would make love to him. And the only thing that he could do is decide if it’s consensual or not.”

Later in the post, he said, “He’s talking a lot of shit, but if it came down to it, I could put him on my lap, I could feed him a bottle ... and make love to him if I wanted to.” In response, Terrence “Punch” Henderson, president of Lamar’s former label Top Dawg Entertainment, tweeted, “Wait… wait… I know as a Blackman who’s involved in Hip Hop Music, that we are a bit slow and don’t really understand sarcasm and humor… but did my guy say he want to sleep with Dot??”

Jackson quickly retorted, “Weird a** n**ga,” before Schulz stated, “Google ‘No Vaseline’ by Ice Cube.” Jackson then exclaimed, “A metaphor about getting f**ked business wise by your manager Is not the same homie. He ain’t call you a b**ch. He ain’t say f**k you. Didn’t even say your name. And your response was buck breaking. S**t was just crazy.” He later shared, “My post was from two days ago. He bring up my dad and I can’t respond? Ain’t no beef. I just didn’t like the statement.”

Schulz seemingly enjoyed the smoke he was getting from the Twitterverse. Friday night (Dec. 6), he stated, “Everybody got quiet all the sudden, what happened? Y’all turn the K Bots off? Put them bots back on guys I was just getting warmed up,” with the popular image of Will Smith standing in an empty living room from the iconic “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

This response stems from Lamar seemingly addressing Schulz on the intro track of his newest album, GNX. On the track, he stated, “Don't let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that's law/ I know propaganda work for them, and f**k whoever that's close to them.” Check out “wacced out murals” below!