Mustard scored his first No. 1 as a producer with arguably one of the biggest records of the year, Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”

In an interview with Billboard on Tuesday (Oct. 8), the beatmaker revisited his role in creating the record and, more specifically, how he’d react to it being performed at the Super Bowl LIX. “This [upcoming] year is going to be really special. I can’t wait. I might shed a tear,” Mustard said. “If he performs [‘Not Like Us’] on stage by himself [and] doesn’t call me, I wouldn’t give a s**t. Just perform it.”

“The hardest part of this whole thing is actually getting the song [placement], so I already won. I couldn’t ask for no more. That’s just the cherry on top,” he added.

As Rap-Up reported, Lamar will be headlining the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9, 2025. The decision virtually divided Hip Hop fans, with many feeling that Lil Wayne should’ve gotten the opportunity instead.

Mustard previously shared that it only took him 30 minutes to create the instrumental for “Not Like Us.” Not to mention, he didn’t hear the track until it hit streaming services in May, like everyone else. “I didn’t know he was going to gas that beat like that,” the producer shared.

Elsewhere in his conversation with Billboard, Mustard revealed, “I’ve never music in a session with him, but I do remember sitting in a To Pimp a Butterfly session. I was just there because Terrace Martin took me. I remember seeing that s**t and being like, ‘Whoa, it’s a lot going on.’ With me and YG, we didn’t have that many musicians around. That was my first time seeing some s**t like that.”

Mustard’s Faith Of A Mustard Seed hit streaming services in July with guest appearances from Blxst, Future, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, and Young Thug, among others. Despite the stacked feature list, the LP only sold 18,000 album-equivalent units.