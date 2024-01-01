Image Image Credit Charley Gallay / Stringer via Getty Images and Arnold Jerocki / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Andrew Schulz, Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Andrew Schulz is seemingly beefing with Kendrick Lamar after their exchange, which started when Lamar alluded to Schulz’s comments about Black women in the media. The popular comedian is taking shots at Lamar again, referring to him as Hip Hop’s Taylor Swift.

In a Dec. 14 episode of "The Brilliant Idiots" podcast with Charlamagne Tha God, Schulz explained, “Kendrick really is the Taylor Swift of Hip Hop. No matter what he does, he's still the victim. You know how Taylor is always the victim? She's the biggest in music in history, yet she's a victim to the label, she's a victim to Scooter, she's a victim to her boyfriends. Yet, she's still the biggest in the world. Somehow Kendrick is the victim here.”

This comment comes after the media personality responded to Lamar’s “wacced out murals” saying, “Kendrick’s people and the gang affiliate, you know, everybody, his security, they will kill me, they will destroy me. They'll find me in the street, they'll f**king cut me up, they'll shoot, they'll do whatever, I'm not a tough guy ... But just Kendrick? I would make love to him and there’s nothing he could do about it. Just Kendrick Lamar? I would make love to him. And the only thing that he could do is decide if it’s consensual or not.”

Many users on social media did not enjoy the hypothetical jail cell scenario, seeing as though it was insinuating that Schulz would be able to take advantage of Lamar if he decided to try. In his latest episode of his show with Charlamagne, he also noted that Lamar’s team reached out to his co-host following his recent rant.

Lamar’s roots and connection to the West Coast run deep. On Thursday (Dec. 12), the Compton lyricist appeared as a guest performer at TDE’s 11th annual Christmas concert and toy drive. SZA, Doechii, Ab-Soul and GloRilla all performed various tracks for the youth in Southern California. Lamar performed “squabble up” and “HUMBLE.” with a group of children around him.

The popular emcee has been riding the wave of his monumental 2024. After defeating Drake in one of the biggest Hip Hop battles ever, Lamar is celebrated for his triumphant musical campaign.