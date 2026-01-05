Image Image Credit Carmen Mandato/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Anthony Joshua arrives before his heavyweight bout against Jake Paul in Miami Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Anthony Joshua’s tribute at the London funeral highlighted the deep personal bond he shared with Sina Ghami and Kevin Latif Ayodele.

The boxer shared a heartfelt Instagram post with grieving family members, calling them “my brothers’ keeper.”

Nigerian authorities are investigating the crash, with the driver facing charges and conflicting reports on what caused the collision.

Anthony Joshua joined mourners at London Central Mosque on Sunday (Jan. 4) to honor two key members of his inner circle — strength and conditioning coach Sina Ghami and personal trainer Kevin Latif “Latz” Ayodele — after both men died in a car crash in Nigeria.

Joshua, 36, also shared his first public update since the tragedy, posting photos on Instagram with grieving relatives and captioning them, “My brothers’ keeper.” As confirmed by The Sun, one picture showed him seated with his mother, Yeta Odusanya, and Ghami’s sister as she held a framed photo of her brother. Another showed Joshua with Ayodele’s father.

The Regent’s Park-area service included a Janaza (funeral) prayer. Organizers scheduled additional events later that day, including a burial service for Ghami at Hendon Cemetery and Crematorium and a wake at Cavendish Banqueting Hall in North West London.

Ghami and Ayodele were traveling with Joshua in Nigeria on Dec. 29, 2025, when their black Lexus SUV struck a stationary truck on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway near Sagamu. According to reports, both men died at the scene, while Joshua and the driver survived. He was released from the hospital on New Year’s Eve and returned to the United Kingdom to continue recovery.

Image Image Credit Toyin Adedokun/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Newspapers bearing headlines about a road accident involving British boxer Anthony Joshua Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

The Sun further reported that Nigerian police charged the chauffeur, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, with offenses including causing death by dangerous driving and driving without a valid license. His lawyer said Kayode pleaded not guilty, blaming the wreck on brake failure. The court granted him bail at 5 million naira (roughly $3,500), and the case was adjourned to Jan. 20.

A separate update from Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps cited preliminary findings that the vehicle was speeding and attempted a wrongful overtaking maneuver before impact.

Joshua had traveled to Nigeria for the holidays after his Dec. 19 win over YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Miami. Both Ghami and Ayodele were part of the team that helped him prepare.