Gunna is taking his athletic talents across the pond. The Atlanta rapper has been named the team captain of the USA team in the NFL’s upcoming Flag Football Game on YouTube: London Edition.

According to Variety, Gunna will lead the USA team while the London squad’s team captain is British rapper Aitch. The game of 7 on 7 flag football will go down on Oct. 11 at the Copper Box Arena. Its global livestream on YouTube will kick off at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Team Gunna is loaded with former NFL stars and familiar names, including Speedy Morman and YouTube creator Deestroying, as well as flag football star Diana Flores at the quarterback position and former NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. “I’m ready to bring my energy to the field and lead my team,” said Gunna, who has lately been pushing wellness, in a press statement. “It’s great to team up with the NFL and YouTube on something that brings people together.”

Aitch’s team features former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick as well as comedian Adam W, Phoebe Schecter and Tommy Fury. “When the NFL asked me to be a captain, I was gassed,” said Aitch in a press statement. “Seeing how American football has blown up in the U.K. has been crazy, and now I get to play on the field with some of the best athletes, creators and entertainers around the world.”

Sportscaster Kay Adams will host a pregame show and YouTube creator Duke Dennis will provide color commentary during the game. The entire event will also be simulcast by streamers Deestroying and Ross Smith.

During this year’s Super Bowl weekend, YouTube and the NFL hosted its first flag football game in New Orleans, with streamers Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed serving as the team captains. The partnership will reportedly continue for the next three Super Bowls and international games.