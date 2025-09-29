Image Image Credit Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images and Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Anycia at 2025 Dreamville Fest and 4Batz at 2025 Coachella Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Anycia and 4Batz aren’t actually married, at least not yet. The couple’s “wedding” was simply staged for the Dallas crooner’s “act xxiii: let’s press play” music video.

Over the weekend, the “Never Need” rapper cleared things up, though she made it clear she definitely sees marriage in their future. “I am not married, y’all. It was for a video,” Anycia told Jourdin Pauline during a livestream. “Why would y’all think that it would be that simple? First of all, y’all gon’ see the proposal, y’all gon’ see the bridal service, everything.”

She went on to explain that while some people prefer to keep those moments private, that’s not her style. “I need a big, crazy wedding,” she said. “Really, really crazy, on the beach, elegant gown.”

Just a few weeks ago, the couple shared what many assumed were wedding photos. “The biggest day of my life,” 4Batz captioned himself in a black-and-white tux and Anycia in a corseted white dress. Of course, there were signs that the ceremony wasn’t real, like the PRINCESS POP THAT artist wearing Air Force Ones and the lack of parents or older family in attendance.

The two officially confirmed their relationship in January. Anycia later admitted on the “Way Up With Angela Yee” podcast that she was reluctant to date him at first, especially after learning his age. “When I found out how old he was, I was like, ‘Oh hell nah,’” she recalled. “I kept calling him ‘Lil a** boy.’”

“Act xxiii: let’s press play” is part of 4Batz’s debut album, Still Shinin, released earlier this month. Though Anycia doesn’t appear as a credited feature, she did lend her voice to an interlude on “act xix: yo typical lovestory.” As for official guest features, the LP includes appearances from Maxo Kream, FLO, Leon Thomas, and Zillionaire Doe.