Image Image Credit Screenshot from Anycia’s “Never Need” video Image Alt Anycia, GloRilla, KARRAHBOOO Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Though 2025 already has no shortage of song-of-the-year contenders, Anycia’s get-it-on-your-own anthem “Never Need” is specifically for the ladies. Released on Friday (March 28), the bubbling Atlanta rapper teamed up with GloRilla and KARRAHBOOO to make one thing crystal clear: They don’t need a man “for a godd**n thing.”

“B**ch, I'm up, I'm a cash out queen/ KBOOO too, pretty lil' thing,” Anycia, dressed in a long red fur coat and matching nails, spat early in. A few bars later, KARRAHBOOO kept the pressure on: “N**ga pressed to get me back, say he tryna talk it out/ Runnin' laps around these h**s, it feel like I'm workin' out.”

Elsewhere, on the second verse, GloRilla tells the girls who needed to hear it, “H**, stand the f**k up and stop cryin' 'bout that n**ga/ B**ch, go outside instead of spyin' on these n**gas.” It’s a promising lead-in to Big Nene’s upcoming Gangsta Grillz mixtape with DJ Drama, aptly titled Grady Baby.

“I wanted to make something that really spoke to women standing on their own, not just in relationships but in every part of life,” Anycia described the track to Billboard. She added, “I said, ‘Let me find the most disrespectful women I can to get on this track with me!’”

Anycia And KARRAHBOOO Go Together Real Bad

“Never Need” serves as Anycia and KARRAHBOOO’s second collaboration, and by now, it’s even more reason to hope for a full joint project. They previously linked up on "SPLASH BROTHERS,” which helped put them on the map in a big way. The record later ended up on 2024’s PRINCESS POP THAT, also home to “BRB” and the Latto-assisted “BACK OUTSIDE.”

GloRilla Has Yet To Miss When It Comes To Features

We’re only a quarter into the year, and GloRilla has already stacked at least half a dozen features. She started the year strong on Lil Baby’s WHAM standout “Redbone,” then linked up with Teddy Swims for “She Got It.” Since then, she’s popped up on GELO’s “Can You Please,” Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s “Cowboy,” Queen Key’s “Hell Woods 2” and Jorjiana’s “ILBB2 (Remix).”