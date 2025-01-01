Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Noam Galai / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Duke Dennis, GloRilla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

GloRilla has never showed fear when it comes to shooting her shot at men. While fans have no clear way of knowing if her shot successfully landed with NBA superstar Damian Lillard, it seems as though she has found a new target with Duke Dennis. The Memphis rap star gave Dennis a hilarious shoutout in her new feature on the remix of Jorjiana’s viral “ILBB2.”

The quirky track dropped on Friday (Feb. 21), and GloRilla slid with her usual flow, rapping, “Like my n**gas tall and grimy (What else?)/ And mixed with a little bit of ugly/ Uh, uh-huh, they say shooters shoot/ Uh, uh-huh, Duke Dennis, what's up with you?” When Dennis reacted to the track on his livestream, he was questioning if she indirectly called him ugly before suggesting that he wouldn’t mind connecting with the Grammy-nominated bar spitter on a personal level.

GloRilla is seemingly very serious because based on what she’s rapped about in the past, dark skin men with dreads are her cup of tea. In a tweet from May 2023, she said, “[I don’t] play [about] my dread head.” She has been getting major attention over the last year due to her undeniable musical run, her growth as a performer and finding more ways to connect with fans. To start the year, GloRilla created a wellness challenge for her fans to join in on.

The “Wanna Be” rapper is becoming one of the most talked about emcees in music, claiming the hearts of the masses and not looking to slow down anytime soon. Her personality has been on full display during viral interview clips with Speedy Morman, the NBA and other popular media platforms.

While many fans were doubting if Dennis would be interested in GloRilla, the AMP affiliate proved them wrong after shrugging in approval of the name drop. While Big Glo has given her reasoning for staying single, only time will tell if Dennis becomes GloRilla’s new favorite dread head.