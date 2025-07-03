Image Image Credit Ezra Shaw / Staff via Getty Images and Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Gelo and GloRilla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

LiAngelo Ball aka GELO, is officially 2-for-2. At midnight on Friday (March 7), he dropped the GloRilla-assisted “Can You Please” after just a few days’ notice, and it’s already looking like he might have another hit on his hands.

“I said, ‘Baby, can you please shake that a** for me?’/ I been geeked up in this b**ch since 11, it’s past three,” GELO rapped over a beat that carried the same bounce as January’s smash hit “Tweaker.” Elsewhere in his verse, he slipped in a “The Simpsons” reference to Homer and Maggie.

Dropping as a loose offering, the track is shaping up to be an early song of the year contender ahead of GELO’s long-awaited debut project. Until then, give “Can You Please” a listen below.

‘Can You Please’ Is A Worthy Successor To ‘Tweaker’

“Can You Please” taps into the same 2000s Louisiana energy as “Tweaker,” and it fortunately hasn’t lost its charm. In fact, GELO and GloRilla’s voices mesh even better here than on the latter-mentioned track’s remix, which brought in NOLA legend Lil Wayne.

“Daddy, can you please lick the c**t for me?/ I ain't the type to beg, but I ain't had no head in 'bout a week,” she opened the guest verse. A few bars later, she raps, “Say I'm the best he ever had, ah, for real? No s**t/ Hawk tu-ah, no teeth, straight spit.” Safe to say, the GloRilla stimulus package is very much alive and well.

LiAngelo Ball Is Taking His Time With Music

“Can You Please” is only the second song we’ve gotten from GELO, who doesn’t seem in any hurry to drop music or switch up his current sound. Then again, after a reported $13 million deal with Def Jam — from which he says he walked away with at least “10 bucks” — and full ownership of his music and record label, Born2Ball Music Group, there truly is no real rush.

That being said, the track arrived at just the right time, with GELO set to perform at Rolling Loud California on March 15. It’s his first festival, but definitely not his first time performing for a crowd. Some might remember when he performed “Tweaker” at the Chase Center in San Francisco during NBA All-Star Weekend in February after co-signs from countless players, including Damian Lillard.