Key Takeaways:

Anycia taps into a smoother R&B sound on “So Fine” featuring Tink, showing her range beyond Atlanta rap.

The track is part of her ‘Grady Baby’ mixtape, a full Gangsta Grillz project hosted by DJ Drama.

Her Gangsta Grillz debut places her in a historic lineage, breaking ground for Atlanta women in Hip Hop.

Anycia’s new single, “So Fine” featuring Tink, is not what folks expected — and that’s exactly the point. While she's been on the radar for her turnt up Atlanta sound, this track moves differently; it’s slower, slicker and slides her right into her R&B bag without trying too hard. “So Fine” dropped on Friday (July 18) as part of her Grady Baby mixtape — a full Gangsta Grillz link-up with DJ Drama that stamps her as one to watch.

Grady Baby is more than just a tape to me — it’s a moment,” Anycia said in a press release. “Being the first woman from Atlanta to drop a Gangsta Grillz is something I don’t take lightly.” This isn’t just about breaking through — it’s about showing up with intention. That Gangsta Grillz tag holds weight in her hometown, and Anycia didn’t just show up for the co-sign. She made a project that leans into where she’s from, without boxing in where she can go.

The project comes with features from Monaleo, Quavo and, of course, KARRAHBOOO and GloRilla, who teamed up with Anycia on “Never Need.” Even with these big names, she’s not drowned out — Grady Baby is still her world. Every track circles back to her voice, pacing and point of view. “I wanted to give people something real, something that represents where I’m from and where I’m headed,” she said.

The mixtape's title goes deeper than branding. It references Atlanta’s Grady Memorial Hospital, where Anycia was born — something she’s proud of, since that honor holds weight for many locals. It means resilience, it means roots. DJ Drama added, “I’ve always put the Gangsta Grillz stamp on projects that I felt represented the culture, either current or future,” and called Anycia one of the brightest artists coming up.

“So Fine” shows the PRINCESS POP THAT creator can switch it up without losing herself. Stream Grady Baby this weekend and add some of her new cuts to your playlist.