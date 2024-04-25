Image Image Credit Steve Jennings / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 4Batz, Anycia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Anycia and 4Batz are in early contention for the most adorable couple within the sea of newcomers to the music industry. The “Back Outside” rapper has been extremely adamant about her admiration for her new boyfriend, and he returned the favor with a grand gesture on Valentine’s Day. The “act ii: date @ 8” crooner gifted the Atlanta-based emcee a brand new Maybach truck on the lover’s holiday, leaving her in absolute shock.

Commenting on the clip, one fan stated, “I love this lol. Her reaction was so genuine and humble.” Someone else jokingly stated, “I need to know what kind of [cat emoji] these girls have, because I WANT IT.” Following the response to the viral video of Anycia receiving the luxury SUV, fans have been in her comments projecting negative energy. Although there have been a few not-so-great comments, there are tons of people happy for the young couple.

On Sunday (Feb. 16), the rising rapper made a general post addressing the backlash stating, “And for the [people] in the back tryna be funny. NO PAYMENTS. AND HE MADE SURE I GET TO REGISTER IT IN MY NAME. Be happy for me [and] move around [and] get out my n**ga pockets.”

Shortly after, a fan accused her of being pregnant, to which she confidently asserted, “I’m also NOT pregnant. We [are] both enjoying our careers [and] having fun! We [are] not worried about having no babies [right now]. We [are] enjoying being in love.”

Anycia is a popular rising star in Hip Hop and her personality has been a huge source of attention over the last year. She’s received co-signs from fellow femcees like GloRilla, Latto, Sexyy Red and even Rihanna. In comparison, 4Batz beat out the industry plant allegations by dropping multiple Billboard-charting tracks. Although he’s just getting started, he’s already collaborated with Usher, Drake and the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

See the wholesome moment of Anycia receiving her new whip below!