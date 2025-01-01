Image Image Credit Jo Hale / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Drake is one of the most successful artists of all time. On Sunday morning (Feb. 16), the Canadian recording artist is setting the bar once again after being announced as the headliner for all three nights of the 20th anniversary Wireless Festival in London’s Finsbury Park, between July 11-13.

The “God’s Plan” rapper is set to unleash a different setlist for each night, which is a huge flex. The first night will be Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR with Summer Walker as a special guest, Saturday will be Drake and “The Mandem,” before he closes his set out Sunday alongside Vybz Kartel and Burna Boy. This experience will be an exciting display of his impressive catalog, showing off his versatility as a recording artist.

This announcement comes on the heels of the release of his newest joint album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, titled $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The 21-track LP features multiple collab songs from the Canadian duo but also has solo moments that help piece together the full-length effort. Tracks like “CRYING IN CHANEL,” “DEEPER” and “NOKIA” have served as standout tracks. The most popular song so far is “GIMME A HUG,” which features a nod to legendary model and actress Melyssa Ford and a diss toward enigmatic podcast host, Joe Budden.

Although Drake mentioned on his album that 21 Savage was the only rapper who had been checking up on him since his beef with Kendrick Lamar, he received a major shout out from Atlanta legend and frequent collaborator Young Thug. The “WAY 2 SEXY” emcee shared a tweet stating, “That boy back [No. 1],” with a goat emoji, in reference to the newest drop. The album also features a co-sign for Thug’s lawyer, Brian Steel. Drake named a song after the popular legal representative for his work in freeing Thug and concluding the highly documented YSL RICO trial.

After being reached for comment following Drake’s track list reveal, Steel stated, “I have had the honor of meeting with Mr. Graham. He is so kind, considerate, generous, inspirational, intelligent – a true leader and great model for our community.” The upbeat smash hit is one of the highlights of the primarily sultry and slow project.

Listen to “BRIAN STEEL” off Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s new LP, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.