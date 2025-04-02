Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

GloRilla is the first-ever partner for Fenty, Rihanna’s billion-dollar lingerie and cosmetics empire.

On Tuesday (Feb. 4), the “Wanna Be” hitmaker modeled for Savage x Fenty’s “Glo Up Close” campaign, where she wore the brand’s Puff Cherries Unlined Demi Bra and matching bikini panty. GloRilla is also confirmed to appear in two other collections that “incorporate vibrant spring hues and sexy silhouettes that celebrate individuality and style.”

“I’m beyond excited to be the first joint partner for Fenty brands for spring 2025,” GloRilla shared in a press release, per WWD. “Rihanna has always been such an icon and inspiration.”

She continued, “Being chosen to represent her vision across Savage x Fenty and Fenty Beauty is an honor. This spring season is all about celebrating confidence, boldness and embracing your glow. I can’t wait for y’all to experience it all.”

Fans will have to wait to see what GloRilla’s first Fenty Beauty activation includes, but she did reveal a few of her must-haves. Among them were the Soft’lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation, Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream and Controlling Type Hair Thickening Edge Control Gel.

Music-wise, GloRilla is slated to embark on her “The Glorious Tour” in March. Starting at Oklahoma City’s The Criterion, she will sweep through cities like Houston, Atlanta, Charlotte, New York City, Chicago and St. Louis with supporting acts Real Boston Richey and Queen Key. Also on the bill are April’s Dreamville Festival and the “I LUV HER” artist’s back-to-back weekends at Coachella.

The trek, which was announced on Jan. 29, arrives in promotion of the Memphis native’s debut studio album, GLORIOUS. The 15-song offering came with guest appearances from Sexyy Red, Megan Thee Stallion, Fridayy, T-Pain and Muni Long. She also teamed up with Latto for “PROCEDURE,” which got a visual accompaniment on Tuesday as well.