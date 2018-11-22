Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images and Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tory Lanez and PARTYNEXTDOOR Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Friday (Feb. 28) morning, Tory Lanez spoke out for the first time since PARTYNEXTDOOR dropped a diss track aimed at him — only to take it back hours later. However, judging by the "LUV" singer’s response, he’s not letting it slide just yet.

“LOL… Why wake me up?” Lanez wrote via his Instagram Stories. He didn’t elaborate further, but from the looks of it, the incarcerated star seemed to be responding to PND’s previous remarks.

“I was told about what you said without hearing your video for myself,” the COLOURS artist penned on social media on Thursday (Feb. 27). “You didn’t say anything that I wouldn’t say myself. Now that I [have] seen it, I was wrong. [The] city is stronger together.”

The apology came not long after PND previewed a diss track in which he accused Lanez of sounding like himself and possibly referenced his shooting case involving Megan Thee Stallion: “Life is short, the lawyer’s cheap/ The people that love me, they love me/ Would’ve been back in the streets by Monday.”

Where PARTYNEXTDOOR And Tory Lanez’s Issues Stem From

Interestingly, there didn’t seem to be any tension between the two until Lanez posted a video on Feb. 19. “PARTYNEXTDOOR showed his best work of 2025. Drake showed his best work of 2025. The Weeknd showed his best work of 2025,” Lanez said in a jail call. “Now it’s time for me to come out.” Evidently, PND took the message the wrong way, and instead of clearing it up directly, he went straight to the booth.

Theoretically, Who Would Win In A Feud?

There’s no denying Lanez is a double threat. He can sing, he can rap, and if that wasn’t enough, he’s got an eye for talent — Mariah the Scientist and Meliii are just a couple of artists he championed early on. On top of that, the “Say It” singer has gone bar-for-bar with plenty of artists, including Joyner Lucas, Don Q, and even Eric Bellinger at one point.

Unlike others, PARTYNEXTDOOR hasn’t gotten too deep into any feuds. Some might remember that in 2024, he told Bryson Tiller, Chris Brown, and Jeremih to “enjoy the nights of your life” after his ex, actress Desma Triplett, appeared in their “Wait On It” video. It’s probably for the best that it didn’t escalate, but if $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with Drake proved anything, it’s that PND shouldn’t be counted out of the conversation.