Tory Lanez could be called to testify under oath in Megan Thee Stallion’s defamation and cyberstalking lawsuit against YouTuber Milagro Cooper. On Monday (Feb. 24), the Grammy Award-winning rapper’s legal team filed a motion requesting an oral deposition of the Canadian singer.

According to court documents obtained by legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff, “Mr. Peterson's (Lanez’s) deposition is necessary for Ms. Pete (Megan) to fully investigate the extent and bases of Defendant's conduct and Defendant's relationship with Mr. Peterson in support of her claims.” The filing further cited three cases in which courts allowed depositions of incarcerated individuals when their testimony was considered relevant.

Interestingly, Cooper isn’t against the deposition moving forward. If a judge approves, Lanez would be questioned by Megan’s lawyer via video conference or another method “arranged upon agreement” with California Correctional Institution, where the “Say It” artist is currently being held.

What We Know About Megan Thee Stallion’s Lawsuit Against Milagro Cooper

For context, Megan is accusing Cooper of acting as a “mouthpiece and puppet” for Lanez, who is currently serving a 10-year sentence for shooting the Houston rapper in 2020. Per the lawsuit, the blogger orchestrated a campaign to “denigrate, belittle, insult and spread false statements” about the musician, in addition to engaging in cyberstalking, intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy.

One of the more disturbing allegations is that Cooper “willfully and maliciously promoted” a deepfake pornographic video of Megan. “I’ve endured countless attacks on my character based on false narratives from social media bloggers misrepresenting themselves as journalists,” she told Billboard in a statement. “It’s unacceptable behavior and these individuals need to understand there will be repercussions for recklessly posting lies and defamatory falsehoods.”

As for Lanez, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Richard Bloom granted Megan a five-year restraining order against him in January. The order will remain in effect until Jan. 9, 2030, just months after the DAYSTAR artist becomes eligible for parole.