The Weeknd’s sixth and possibly final studio album under his iconic moniker has finally arrived. On Friday (Jan. 31) at midnight, Hurry Up Tomorrow landed on streaming services.

Opening the 22-track offering, The Weeknd set the tone on “Wake Me Up” with, “All I have is my legacy/ I been losing my memory/ No afterlife, no other side.” The momentum carried into the Metro Boomin-produced “Cry For Me” before landing on “I Can’t F**king Sing,” which called back to the Canadian singer losing his voice mid-show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in 2022.

Listeners were also met with a handful of guest features, including pre-release singles “Timeless” with Playboi Carti and “São Paulo” featuring Anitta. Among the previously unheard cuts, “Reflections Laughing” saw The Weeknd team up with Travis Scott, while “Enjoy The Show” saw him trading verses with frequent collaborator Future.

Additional contributions to Hurry Up Tomorrow came from the likes of Lana Del Rey, Florence + the Machine and Giorgio Moroder. Meanwhile, those who purchased the exclusive 00XO edition were treated to two additional tracks: “Runaway” and “Society.” Listen to the full LP below.

Come May, The Weeknd will hit the road for his "After Hours Til Dawn 2025 Stadium Tour." Starting in Phoenix, he and Playboi Carti will make their way through cities like Detroit, Chicago, L.A., Vancouver, Toronto, Nashville and Miami before closing things out in San Antonio’s Alamodome on Sept. 3. The presale starts Wednesday (Feb. 5), with general tickets available that Friday (Feb. 7).

Also slated to take place in May, The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow film is expected to get a global theatrical release. The psychological thriller starring Jenna Ortega, Barry Keoghan and the musician himself was directed and written by Trey Edward Shults.

“I gave him [the script] and said, ‘I need you to see yourself in this film, that’s really the only way it’s gonna work.’ He did, and he brought in a whole new element that’s very personal to him as well,” the “Starboy” singer told Variety earlier in the month.