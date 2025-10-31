Image Image Credit Josh Brasted / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Armani White performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 03, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The album blends emotional storytelling with genre-defying production, marking a bold new chapter for Armani White.

Collaborations with T-Pain and Samara Cyn elevate the project’s sonic and emotional range.

Songs like “FLASHMOB,” “SAY IT TO ME,” and “PHANTM” highlight White’s shift from viral singles to cohesive album artistry.

Since crash-landing on the scene with “BILLIE EILISH” a few years back, Philadelphia rapper Armani White’s greatest strength has been his ability to process trauma while still making hits. On Friday (Oct. 31), he released his new album, THERE’S A GHOST IN MY HOUSE.

“Initially, THERE’S A GHOST IN MY HOUSE., was a play on the idea that there was an actual ghost in my house,” White explained in a press release. “There was nothing to fear, though, because this ghost is just a part of me. For a while, I fought the idea of metamorphosis. Eventually, I accepted [that] change can be scary, but you shouldn’t fear it.”

Change is something White wholeheartedly embraces across the project, both lyrically and in its production. He wastes no time setting the tone on the reflective opener, “HOME,” where he admits he might be “better off alone.” Later, on “BIGGER PERSON,” the rapper takes the high road over piano melodies.

Ahead of the album’s release, White dropped four singles: “TTSO,” “CUT THE LIGHTS,” “MOUNT PLEASANT,” and “GHOST” featuring Samara Cyn, one of the project’s two guest artists. The other is T-Pain, whom White joined on the road for the “TP20 Tour” at the beginning of October.

“By the end of the album, I want you to know exactly what kind of cereal I like, what cartoons I watch, and what scent of bath soap I use. I want you to connect to me in a personal and unusual way,” White said. “That’s how I’m going to push the culture forward.”

We may not get every single one of those personal details, but THERE’S A GHOST IN MY HOUSE. is still one of White’s most personal and sonically adventurous records to date. “FLASHMOB” and “SAY IT TO ME” leave the strongest impression, while “PHANTM” makes for the perfect closer, thanks in no small part to T-Pain’s vocals on the outro.