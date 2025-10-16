Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt A$AP Relli testifies during A$AP Rocky trial on Jan. 29, 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A$AP Relli is moving forward with a civil lawsuit against his old friend A$AP Rocky. After losing his attorneys shortly after Pretty Flacko was acquitted of felony assault charges in February, the former A$AP Mob member has hired new representation.

In January, A$AP Relli, born Terell Ephron, testified in court in Los Angeles that A$AP Rocky had shot him during a confrontation in Hollywood in 2021. However, the Harlem native, who was facing up to 24 years in prison, was found not guilty.

A potential civil trial was then in limbo after the judge who presided over the case candidly urged A$AP Relli to drop the case. In September, Los Angeles Judge Randolph M. Hammock told him, “I would urge you to contact the other side and see if a deal can be made. Maybe, in exchange for dismissing the lawsuit, they’ll drop their claim for fees… Maybe it’s time to cut your losses.”

At the time, A$AP Relli relayed that he was over $500,000 in debt from the case when he was dropped by his lawyers. However, he was undeterred. Per Rolling Stone, he now has a new team of attorneys and is pressing ahead with an assault and battery lawsuit against his old buddy A$AP Rocky. The trial is set to begin on Jan. 12, 2026.

However, while in court on Tuesday (Oct. 14), A$AP Relli’s new lawyers said they were willing to avoid trial by coming to some sort of settlement. A$AP Rocky’s attorney, Wogai Mohmand, was open to the idea but said she desired a court-ordered mandatory settlement conference.

“We haven’t received any type of settlement offer from the plaintiff, so we thought [a mandatory settlement conference] would be more helpful to help the parties resolve the case,” Mohmand said, according to Rolling Stone.

Judge William F. Fahey then reportedly ordered both sides to try to settle privately and gave them six weeks to find a retired judge to oversee the mediation. Their deadline to report back is Dec. 10.