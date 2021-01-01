Image Image Credit Pool / Pool via Getty Images Image Alt ASAP Rocky Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

ASAP Rocky was cleared of two firearm assault charges by a Los Angeles jury on Tuesday (Feb. 18) evening. The not guilty verdict came as a major sigh of relief for the rapper, who had been facing up to 24 years in prison over a 2021 altercation with Terell “ASAP Relli” Ephron.

After the verdict was read, courtroom footage showed ASAP Rocky jumping over the gallery wall to hug Rihanna and his mother. “Thank you, guys, for saving my life. Thank you, thank you, thank you, your honor,” the “L$D” hitmaker told Superior Court Judge Mark Arnold.

How Other Celebrities Reacted To ASAP Rocky’s Not Guilty Verdict

Outside the courthouse, fans and several of ASAP Rocky’s peers had plenty to say, with the most notable coming from the mother of his two children. “The glory belongs to God and God alone!” Rihanna wrote on her Instagram Story. “Thankful, humbled by his mercy!”

“I told [people that] I would bet $500,000 he [was] gonna beat it when ASAP Tellie started getting tired of telling five days straight,” 50 Cent captioned an Instagram post. Meanwhile, Ye posted a black-and-white photo of ASAP Rocky with a simple prayer hand emoji as its caption.

What’s Next For ASAP Rocky?

Kicking off the new year with a trial was not exactly ideal, but luckily, ASAP Rocky has plenty on his plate for the rest of 2025. In March, he will headline the first night of Rolling Loud California, where other artists like Playboi Carti, Sexyy Red, YG and Quavo are also set to take the stage.

Fans also have Don’t Be Dumb to look forward to, which, according to Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif, is set to drop “before the [festival].” The Harlem native’s long-awaited fourth studio album was originally slated for August 2024 but, for obvious reasons, faced multiple delays. Afterward, ASAP Rocky will co-chair the Met Gala in May and star in the Spike Lee-directed Highest 2 Lowest.