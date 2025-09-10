Image Image Credit FRAZER HARRISON / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt US rapper Terell Ephron, aka A$AP Relli, testifies during Rakim Mayers, aka A$AP Rocky's, felony assault trial at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown Los Angeles, California on January 29, 2025. 36-year-old A$AP Rocky, who has two children with singer Rihanna, faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm during confrontations with Terell Ephron on November 6, 2021. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A$AP Relli is getting some legal advice from an unexpected party. A judge told the Harlem rapper he should highly consider not filing a civil suit against A$AP Rocky before at least attempting to find a resolution outside of a courthouse.

Back in February 2025, A$AP Rocky (born Rakim Mayers) was found not guilty of felony assault charges. The incident in question occurred in 2021, when Relli, born Terell Ephron, alleged that the “Peso” rapper shot him during a confrontation in Hollywood.

Reportedly, Relli is now planning to pursue a lawsuit against Rocky for civil assault and battery. He’s also considering a defamation case after accusing Rocky and his attorney Joe Tacopina of falsely portraying him as a con man. However, during a telephone hearing, Los Angeles Judge Randolph M. Hammock told Relli that his case would come at a great financial burden.

According to Rolling Stone, Judge Hammock said, “I would urge you to contact the other side and see if a deal can be made Maybe in exchange for dismissing the lawsuit, they’ll drop their claim for fees. … Maybe it’s time to cut your losses.”

The judge made it plain, adding, “I’m not talking chump change here. It would be tens of thousands, easily."

However, Relli revealed that he is already more than $500,000 in debt from the case and that his law firm dumped him. “So now, I’m stuck on my own. I’m just fighting for my rights here,” said Relli, who was representing himself in court.

Rocky maintained his influence throughout the trial, despite many fans and media outlets suggesting it may have been best for him to take a plea deal instead. Nevertheless, after the three-week trial that included courtroom audience appearances by his girlfriend Rihanna, A$AP Rocky was acquitted of two felony gun charges.