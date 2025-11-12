Image Image Credit FRAZER HARRISON / Contributor via Getty Images and ALLISON DINNER / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt A$AP Relli and A$AP Rocky at a felony assault trial Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

A$AP Relli has officially ended his civil lawsuit over a 2021 shooting involving A$AP Rocky.

He is now pursuing a defamation case over public statements made by A$AP Rocky and his lawyer.

A judge warned A$AP Relli that the defamation suit could cost him tens of thousands in legal fees.

A$AP Rocky is now 2-0 in his legal battles with A$AP Relli.

On Tuesday (Nov. 11), Billboard reported that A$AP Relli is dropping his civil assault lawsuit accusing the Harlem rapper of shooting him in 2021. His attorney, Aaron Morris, told the outlet that A$AP Relli is “ready to simply move on” from the incident. A$AP Rocky was previously acquitted of the same allegations at a criminal trial in February.

“The ordeal has been a nightmare for him, and the statements calling him a ‘liar’ and worse effectively eliminated his chances of a career in the industry,” Morris told the publication, noting that they plan to file paperwork to dismiss the case later this week.

That may be another win for A$AP Rocky, but A$AP Relli isn’t entirely backing down yet. He still intends to move forward with a separate defamation lawsuit against the "L$D" rapper and his lawyer, Joe Tacopina, over statements to the press that described his claims as “extortion” and a “get-rich-quick scheme.”

“He’s going to litigate the defamation action because of the damages it caused,” Morris said. “But as to the shooting, he’s thankful he wasn’t hurt worse and is focusing on rebuilding his life.”

In September, Los Angeles County Judge Randolph M. Hammock warned A$AP Relli that his defamation lawsuit could end up costing him big. “I’m not talking chump change here. It would be tens of thousands, easily,” he said of the suit, estimating that fees owed to A$AP Rocky and Tacopina could reach upward of $50,000.

“I would urge you to contact the other side and see if a deal can be made,” Judge Hammock suggested. “Maybe in exchange for dismissing the lawsuit, they’ll drop their claim for fees … Maybe it’s time to cut your losses.” A$AP Relli, however, said he’s “already invested over $500,000” in his fight for justice.