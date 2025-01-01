Image Image Credit Michael Kovac / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt ASAP Rocky Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

ASAP Rocky’s lawyer thinks ASAP Relli, born Terell Ephron, is in it for the cash. On Friday (Jan. 24), during opening statements in his gun assault trial, defense attorney Joseph Tacopina claimed the bullets fired during the incident were just “warning shots.”

“Rocky fired that prop gun. He fired twice, hoping the sound would be enough to scare off Relli and protect Illz,” Tacopina told the Los Angeles jury, according to Rolling Stone. He added that evidence would show it wasn’t a real gun, likely referring to upcoming testimony from ASAP Twelvyy and the “L$D” rapper’s tour manager, Louis Levin.

“This is about one man's lies, jealousy, and greed,” Tacopina continued before adding, “Ladies and gentlemen, this case is all about money. The evidence will show it’s nothing more than a money grab.” In addition to opening statements, LAPD Sergeant Thomas Zizzo, who responded to the police report, testified.

With his family and several projects in the pipeline, Rocky has a lot on the line. On March 15, he’s set to headline night one of Rolling Loud California, with his fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb, expected to drop beforehand. Originally planned for an August 2024 release, the LP has already been teased with singles like “HIGHJACK” and the J. Cole-assisted “Ruby Rosary.”

Rocky also has the Met Gala and Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest lined up for 2025, though the latter doesn’t have a premiere date just yet. If convicted, he could face up to 24 years in prison, with prosecutors leaning toward a 10 to 12-year sentence.

As Rap-Up previously reported, Rocky rejected a plea deal on the first day of the trial that would’ve had him plead guilty to one assault charge. He would've had to serve 180 days in county jail, three years of probation, and a seven-year suspended prison sentence. However, as Tacopina has said before, the rapper is “not willing” to take any offers from the prosecution.