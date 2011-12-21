Image Image Credit Pascal Le Segretain / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt ASAP Rocky at "Highest 2 Lowest" Photocall Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways:

A$AP Rocky plays a motel superintendent in A24’s new film, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

The psychological dramedy, written and directed by Mary Bronstein, also stars Rose Byrne and premieres in October.

The film adds to A$AP Rocky’s growing acting résumé, following his role in Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest.

It looks like we are getting not one, but two films starring A$AP Rocky this year — and hopefully his next album, Don’t Be Dumb, drops soon, too. On Wednesday (Aug. 6), the rapper appeared in A24’s official trailer for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

Set to hit theaters in October, the psychological thriller follows Rose Byrne’s character, Linda, whose life is rapidly spiraling out of control. According to the synopsis, viewers will watch as she “attempts to navigate her child’s mysterious illness, her absent husband, a missing person and an increasingly hostile relationship with her therapist.”

As for the trailer itself, A$AP Rocky’s first cameo takes place around the one-minute mark. He plays a motel superintendent named James, who, later in the video, invites Linda back to his place. “Yo, crazy pants, I was going to partake in surfing the web for some things that I’m into,” the Harlem rapper’s character says. She responds, “What kind of stuff?”

It’s definitely a different kind of role than fans are used to seeing from him, even compared to Highest 2 Lowest, which should make for an interesting watch. Watch the clip below.

“Rocky brings a natural charisma that cannot be directed, cannot be taught,” writer-director Mary Bronstein told Variety about casting the TESTING artist. “In the script, it says, ‘Wink at Linda’… This is a guy that has winked at people before, and it’s effective, and you cannot teach that.”

On Monday (Aug. 4), A$AP Rocky appeared in the first official trailer for Highest 2 Lowest, the Spike Lee–directed film set to hit theaters on Aug. 15. He’ll star opposite Denzel Washington as Yung Felon, a character who kidnaps the actor’s son and demands a $17.5 million ransom. The artist also contributed two tracks, “Trunks” and “Both Eyes Closed,” to the movie’s soundtrack.