Key Takeaways:

ASAP Rocky says ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ will move away from flex-heavy lyrics and focus on emotional depth.

The Harlem rapper credits fatherhood and personal growth for the shift in tone.

Rocky’s evolving sound reflects a deeper message, moving beyond surface-level themes.

Allow ASAP Rocky to reintroduce himself. On Friday (July 4), the Harlem rapper sat down with Apple Music’s Mehdi Maïzi to discuss his upcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb, and offer some insight into what fans should — and shouldn't — expect from his new era.

“The guy I am now is not the guy I came in this business as,” he said. “[I’m] not the same kid. We all know I’m a father now.” Even beyond fatherhood, Rocky went on to point out that he’s evolved into a family man, entrepreneur, and “all that good stuff.”

As far as what listeners can look forward to musically, the “F**kin’ Problems” rapper said he’s looking to evoke some type of emotion. “If I’m out here telling y’all how pretty I am again, it’s not talking about nothing,” he shared. “If I talked about how I f**ked your b**ch or how I can take your b**ch again, it’s not really talking about nothing.”

There is, however, one element that’s definitely not leaving Rocky’s music anytime soon: fashion. “Everybody knows I love clothes. They know I’m going to talk about that,” he confirmed. “I’m just one of those artists [who does] things without compromise.” Check out the full conversation below.

That more mature mindset showed up on Rocky’s latest track, “pray4dagang,” which arrived at midnight on Apple Music. On the KayCyy-assisted record, the ASAP Mob frontman reflected on how much life has changed since he “came back home.”

“I pray my son pick up my traits and not my ways / Pray for myself, hope I don't get in my own way,” Rocky spat over James Blake’s production. “pray4dagang” marked the latest in a string of singles he's dropped over the past year, including “HIGHJACK” and “Ruby Rosary.”