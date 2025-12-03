Image Image Credit Taylor Hill/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

At the Gotham Film Awards on Monday (Dec. 1), A$AP Rocky and Rihanna caught up with Extra, discussing their growing family and the rapper’s recent work across film, fashion and music. “Oh, the babies are amazing,” Rih shared regarding the couple's newborn daughter, Rocki, and sons RZA and Riot. “They’re all getting bigger and I cannot take it. Their faces are changing. Their necks are getting longer. I love it.” Rocky expressed how they were “surprised that the older two [are] getting along as much as they are,” given how close they are in age.

Rihanna attended the ceremony to support her partner’s Breakout Actor nomination for his role in Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest. Wearing a custom silk Balenciaga look, she said, “Oh my God, I’m so proud of him. I am truly proud.” Reflecting on watching him act, she added, “Every time I see him on camera in a movie, I’m like, ‘What?’” Rocky responded briefly, saying, “I guess she’s used to seeing me in [the] dad role.”

Outside of acting, Rocky continues to expand his fashion footprint. In late November, Chanel announced him as its newest brand ambassador. As Rap-Up previously reported, artistic director Matthieu Blazy praised him for bringing “heart and soul” to every project and highlighted his versatility across creative fields. Rocky said Blazy’s imagination “is pushing fashion forward” and described Blazy’s designs as “grounded in reality” while still inviting curiosity. Their prior collaborations include a fatherhood-focused photography series during Blazy’s tenure at Bottega Veneta. Rocky also stars opposite Margaret Qualley in a short film tied to Chanel’s 2026 collection, which preceded a Tuesday (Dec. 2) show in New York City.

Additionally, Rocky addressed the status of his long-anticipated DON’T BE DUMB album in a recent Vogue interview, stating that the project would arrive this year. However, soon after, he released humor-inducing “Album Never Dropping” merchandise, adding another layer of speculation to the project's release timeline.