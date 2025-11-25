Image Image Credit Katie Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt A$AP Rocky performs onstage at Tyler The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival held at Dodger Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

A$AP Rocky debuted “Album Never Dropping” merch during his Camp Flog Gnaw performance, poking fun at his delayed album.

The rapper has teased contributions from Danny Elfman and hinted at a 2025 release, but no date is confirmed.

Fans can shop the ironic merch on Rocky’s AWGE site, including hoodies, tees, and beanies with pink hair rollers.

A$AP Rocky is known for setting trends, and his latest endeavor proves he’s also heavy on self-awareness. With his Don’t Be Dumb album still in limbo, the Harlem rapper created a collection of merchandise that plays on the project’s on-again, off-again status.

Over the weekend, Pretty Flacko performed at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. Not so coincidentally, on the same day, Rihanna’s longtime partner announced he was selling a $150 zip hoodie emblazoned with “ALBUM NEVER DROPPING” in big block letters across the front. It was a tongue-in-cheek reference to the Don’t Be Dumb album that was originally supposed to drop in August 2024.

Since the initial and continued delay, the “Peso” rapper has often talked about his new material. But a firm date of availability continues to evade his fans. Most recently, he detailed that the famed Danny Elfman contributed to the album and that it would be out in 2025. However, in another interview just weeks before, he said he was in no hurry to rush the new music out. And in yet another discussion, the man born Rakim Mayers said fans “would just have to wait” while expressing regret that he had ever provided a release date.

But what is tangible at this moment is a new collection of merch available online via the multihyphenate’s AWGE webstore. The aforementioned “ALBUM NEVER DROPPING” piece also features Rocky’s AWGE branding down the sleeves. Other clothing items in the series with similar branding include a black long-sleeve T-shirt and a white tee.

There is also a tee that features a blurred “DON’T BE DUMB,” along with an “Error 404 – Album Never Dropping” logo atop the title. But the most interesting items are a pair of beanies that include pink hair rollers, as Rocky was seen sporting onstage at Camp Flog Gnaw.

And before you ask — there is still no official release date for Don’t Be Dumb.

Chalk it up to a clever troll or just good branding, A$AP Rocky’s “Album Never Dropping” merch keeps the people talking. Until Don’t Be Dumb is finally available, fans will have to settle for fashion instead of music.