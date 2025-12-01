Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt A$AP Rocky attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A$AP Rocky just secured another high-profile side hustle that taps into his reputation as one of Hip Hop’s most fashionable artists. On Sunday (Nov. 30), Chanel announced that it has tapped the Harlem rapper to be its latest brand ambassador.

The French fashion house praised the LONG.LIVE.A$AP rapper in its announcement. “Rocky is an incredible artist who puts his heart and soul into every project he’s involved in, in addition to being an incredible human being,” artistic director Matthieu Blazy said in a statement, per Elle.

Blazy continued, “Musician, actor, father, friend… he brings so much to the table and always delivers with kindness. We are thrilled to welcome him to Chanel and I’m thrilled to work together again.”

Rocky shared similar sentiments towards Blazy. “Matthieu’s imagination is pushing fashion forward,” he said in his own statement. “His designs feel both sensitive and strong, they’re grounded in reality, but at the same time, always invite one to wonder. I’m so excited to see him at Chanel.”

Prior to working for Chanel, Blazy served as the creative director of Bottega Veneta from 2021 to 2024. During his time at the Italian luxury brand, he commissioned a photography series about fatherhood that featured Rocky and his children with Rihanna.

Rocky just recently appeared on the cover of Elle’s October 2024 issue. The multi-hyphenate is also starring opposite actress Margaret Qualley in a short film attached to Chanel’s new 2026 collection that will premiere on Tuesday (Dec. 2) in New York City.

In another recent interview with Vogue, Rocky shared that his much delayed Don’t Be Dumb album will be dropping this year. However, about a week later, he started selling merchandise that featured “Album Never Dropping” apparel, which had his fans both amused and confused.

Whether he's working on albums, collaborating with iconic fashion houses or appearing in Hollywood films, A$AP Rocky is in demand and keeping busy.