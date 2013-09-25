Image Image Credit Cindy Ord / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt ASAP Rocky Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

It’s been a chaotic week for ASAP Rocky, to put it mildly. Just days after beating two firearm assault charges that carried a maximum 24-year sentence, the Harlem rapper has been named Ray-Ban’s first-ever creative director.

Announced on Friday (Feb. 21), the pair will be releasing their first collection, aptly titled “Blacked Out,” in April. Though many of the details are still under wraps, fans of the “Fashion Killa” artist can expect some of Ray-Ban’s classic styles updated with ultra-black lenses and gold-plated details. Additionally, the eyewear brand teased some of its brick-and-mortar stores being redesigned and Rocky starring in a few campaigns.

“I’ve always admired Ray-Ban’s ability to stay true to its roots while constantly evolving. I’m excited to be part of the strong heritage and develop the next chapter for an iconic brand like Ray-Ban,” Rocky said, per Billboard. The LIVE.LOVE.A$AP creator has always been one of Hip Hop’s best-dressed, so there’s a lot to look forward to.

“Today, we are welcoming A$AP Rocky into our family; he’s a visionary artist and creator,” Ray-Ban President Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio noted. “His ability to push the boundaries of the diverse worlds he explores aligns with the Ray-Ban DNA. We are reinforcing the brand’s values of innovation, pioneering spirit, and courage. Let the future begin!”

Considering Rocky’s previous fashion collaborations, including GUESS and more recently, PUMA x Formula 1, the partnership might be exactly what Ray-Ban needs. He’s also set to co-chair the Met Gala in May, so if we’re lucky enough, he might do something special there.

Outside of music, Don’t Be Dumb is obviously one of the more exciting Hip Hop projects lined up for early 2025. Rocky previously teased the LP, which has been pushed back at least twice by now, with singles like “HIGHJACK” featuring Jessica Pratt, and the lyrical masterpiece that was “Ruby Rosary.” Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif hinted at it coming out before the ASAP Mob frontman headlines the festival’s Los Angeles event, so we’ll just have to see.